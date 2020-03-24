Chicago woman gets 50 years for beating death of son in Davenport

A Chicago woman has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison on charges stemming from the beating death of her 5-year-old son in Iowa.

Jacqueline Rambert was sentenced Friday in Davenport. She pleaded guilty to two child endangerment charges and under state law, must serve at least 20 years of her sentence. Her co-defendant, Tre Henderson, was convicted of murder and will be sentenced April 1 to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Ja'Shawn Bussell had 17 broken ribs and bruises all over his body after Henderson beat him in April 2018. Henderson and Rambert were living in Davenport when the boy was beaten.