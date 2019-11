Cher is extending her Here We Go Again Tour in 2020.

The tour will stop at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on April 16. Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Wells Fargo Arena ticket office or at Hy-VeeTix.com.

Tour stops also include El Paso, Memphis, Miami and Kansas City. It will end in Sacramento.