Chemical spill forces suburban Chicago residents indoors

A tanker crashed and leaked a toxic gas that formed a cloud over a Chicago suburb early Thursday, prompting authorities to urge residents to stay indoors with windows closed to avoid breathing the fumes.

Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the first deputies on the scene in Beach Park had to retreat because they were immediately overcome by the strong fumes of what's believed to be anhydrous ammonia.

Covelli said he has heard that some people are injured but that he did not have any details.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas that can cause breathing difficulties, burns, blisters and is fatal if breathed in high concentrations.

A toxic cloud formed over the northern suburb after the tanker, which was being pulled by a tractor, crashed about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Covelli said. Beach park schools were closed for the day as a precaution, he said.

Video shot from a television helicopter showed whitish vapors hovering over the crash scene and nearby areas.

Covelli said people within a 1-mile (1.6 kilometer) radius of the crash should stay indoors with their windows closed as hazardous materials crews work to stop the leak. The department was providing updates on social media.