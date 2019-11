The maker of Cheese Nips is recalling some of its popular crackers.

Mondalez Global says small pieces of plastic may have ended up in the product.

The recall affects the 11-ounce boxes with the expiration date between May 18 and May 20 of 2020.

The company says the plastic pieces may have fallen from a food scraper during the production process.

The FDA says no other products are affected.

There are no reports of anyone getting hurt or sick.