Charles City house fire causes minor damage, no one injured

The Charles City Fire Department responded to a fire at 605 N. Iowa St. at about 4 a.m. on May 7.

Fire crews said no smoke or fire was visible from the outside of the home, and all occupants had evacuated. The homeowners told firefighers they thought they had extinguished the fire on the exterior wall of the home.

Firefighter didn't find any fire, but did find charring on the exterior of the home. They reported only minor damage and it was contained to exterior wood trim. There was also minor smoke issues throughout the interior.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is still undetermined, but it started on the exterior of the home.

The incident is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.