Charles City firefighter dies following crash

A firefighter with Charles City Fire Rescue has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash from last month.

The department posted a photo of 34-year-old John Carpenter yesterday, saying he died Monday. He was hired as a firefighter in 2017.

The crash happened Aug. 24 in Mitchell. Carpenter was driving a motorcycle when he lost control and went off the road at the intersection of West Main and Commercial streets. The vehicle hit trees before landing on top of Carpenter