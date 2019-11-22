Charges upgraded for Zearing man accused of killing 62-year-old wife

Charges against a Story County man accused of killing his wife are upgraded to first-degree murder.

Authorities say 70-year-old Gary Pillman, of Zearing, is accused of stabbing and killing his wife following an argument. (Courtesy image)

Previously 70-year-old Gary Pillman of Zearing was charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife 62-year-old Betty Pillman. That charge was upgraded to first-degree murder Thursday, according to court records.

Law enforcement says they received a call that Pillman approached a neighbor's house and told him he killed his wife. According to deputies, Pillman told a neighbor he tried to kill himself and that he stabbed his wife.

Officials say Pillman and his wife had a fight prior to the stabbing.

Under the new charge, Pillman could face life in prison.