Charges pending after teen with special needs is attacked at Muscatine High School

Warning: the video attached to this story may be difficult to watch.

Source: WQAD

Charges are pending after a woman says her teen son, who has special needs, was beaten up while walking to class at Muscatine High School on Monday.

Vicky Zahn identified her son, Coby, in a video taken via Snapchat that began circulating on social media, showing the incident.

According to station WQAD, the video shows Coby, who has special needs, being punched several times and knocked up against hallway lockers.

The video then shows Coby falling to the ground, with his hands over his head as another student continues to punch him. He eventually blacked out.

Zhan said her son is enrolled in special education classes at the school.

The school's principal released a statement which reads: "When an aggressive act occurs, we intervene as quickly as possible. We interview all the individuals involved, involve the police if necessary, and provide appropriate consequences. If an act is egregious enough, charges are filed. No act of aggression is dismissed or accepted within the school setting."

According to WQAD, Zahn is working with school resource officers to file assault charges.

Zahn said Colby had a minor hematoma which is when blood pools between the brain and its outermost covering.

Colby went back to school on Tuesday, according to WQAD.