Charges filed in Fayette County stolen puppy case

Authorities in Fayette County have filed charges against five people alleged to have stolen puppies from a local nature center.

On Wednesday, August 7, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a report from the Gilbertson Nature Center in Elgin of a break-in and two puppies missing from their petting zoo. Within two days, officials were able to recover the puppies and returned them to the center.

Michelle Nicole Teel, 31, of Hawkeye, James Alan Degrief, 18, of Wadena, and three juveniles who remain unnamed by Iowa law, have been charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. No arrests have been made.

The unnamed juveniles' cases will be handled by juvenile court services.

Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said, in a statement, that he thanks the community for tips that lead to the recovery of the missing dogs.