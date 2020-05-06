Charges filed against Rock Island man who attacked a news photographer

A Rock Island man is now facing charges after police say he attacked a news photographer on May 1.

45-year old Brett Laermans faces charges of criminal damage to property and battery.

The photographer for ABC station WQAD says he was shooting footage of businesses in the area near a Family Dollar in Rock Island Illinois. He says Laermans approached him and expressed anger that he may have been filmed before grabbing his hat and smashing his camera.

The photographer was not hurt.