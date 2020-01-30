Charges dropped against men who broke into Iowa courthouses

Charges have been dropped against two cybersecurity workers arrested after breaking into an Iowa courthouse in September as part of a security test conducted by state court administrators.

A judge entered a dismissal order Thursday for Justin Wynn, of Naples, Florida, and Gary Demercurio, of Seattle. They work for Colorado-based Coalfire which had contracted with state court officials to conduct security tests at Iowa courthouses.

The men were caught inside the Dallas County Courthouse in Adel on Sept. 11. They faced trespassing charges. Their attorney, Matthew Lindholm, says they are relieved but frustrated their reputations have been damaged.