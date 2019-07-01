Charge changed to involuntary manslaughter in death of Marion woman

Prosecutors have amended the charges in a case relating to the death of Stephanie Bowling, of Marion, in late June 2018, according to documents filed in Linn County District Court today.

Cody Lee Brown, 28, is now charged with involuntary manslaughter. In this case, it is considered a class D felony because prosecutors say the death was caused by the reckless commission of an unlawful offense other than forcible felony or escape.

Brown was previously charged with assault causing serious injury. The attorney representing Brown, Tom Viner, did not file a motion resisting the amended charge.

Additionally, Brown's attorney filed a motion called a notice of affirmative defense, stating that he intended to argue self-defense at trial.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Brown told police he had been arguing with Bowling. Brown said he had picked Bowling up and threw her to the ground.

Officers found Bowling unresponsive on the living room floor of the residence. They began CPR when they were unable to detect a heartbeat. An ambulance took her to a hospital where preliminary indications were she had suffered a serious brain injury. Bowling died two days later.

A case management conference is scheduled for July 11.