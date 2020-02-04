Chaos at the Caucuses: Manual verification underway

Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voters seated in the Biden section hold up their first votes as they of the caucus as they are counted at the Knapp Center on the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 3:13 AM, Feb 04, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - It's the crucial leadoff election with no results. The Iowa Democratic Party says results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus have been delayed indefinitely due to “quality checks” and “inconsistencies” in some reporting.

Officials with the Iowa Democratic Party said in a phone call during the early morning hours Tuesday that they were manually verifying the results from all of Iowa's precincts.

It's an embarrassing complication that adds a new layer of doubt to an already uncertain presidential primary season. The party says the problem was not a result of a “hack or an intrusion” and promises that final results will be released Tuesday.

Across the state, Democrats balancing a strong preference for fundamental change with an overwhelming desire to defeat President Donald Trump had tried to be recorded.

 