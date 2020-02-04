Chaos at the Caucuses: Manual verification underway

It's the crucial leadoff election with no results. The Iowa Democratic Party says results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus have been delayed indefinitely due to “quality checks” and “inconsistencies” in some reporting.

Officials with the Iowa Democratic Party said in a phone call during the early morning hours Tuesday that they were manually verifying the results from all of Iowa's precincts.

It's an embarrassing complication that adds a new layer of doubt to an already uncertain presidential primary season. The party says the problem was not a result of a “hack or an intrusion” and promises that final results will be released Tuesday.

Across the state, Democrats balancing a strong preference for fundamental change with an overwhelming desire to defeat President Donald Trump had tried to be recorded.