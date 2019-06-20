Changes on the way for Lincoln Park in Our Town Waterloo

A popular park in Our Town Waterloo will look a lot different next summer. Lincoln Park in downtown offers lots of shade, a place to sit and a site for festivals.

After a $1 million renovation with funding from several foundations, there will be new seating and lighting with a life-sized checkerboard in the center courtyard and dance chimes. It will also feature internet access, security cameras and new sidewalks to make the park available to everyone.

"Lincoln Park is one of the busiest parks in the entire Cedar Valley and so we want to make sure that it's handicap accessible that it's prettier and more lively and can handle some of the large concerts that we were having," said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.

Irish Fest centers around Lincoln Park, so renovations will start in August after that festival. It will be done in the Spring of 2020.

