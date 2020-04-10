Changes implemented at Anamosa State Penitentiary to protect from COVID-19

Leaders at the Anamosa State Penitentiary say they've put new and more security measures in place to ensure both staff and inmates are safe from infection.

Some of those changes include restricting visitors and quarantining new inmates to ensure they do not show any symptoms. Staff at all of Iowa's prisons also have to undergo a health questionnaire and have their temperature taken every time they start their shift.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 inside any state prisons, but leaders say it's important to be prepared.

Cole Overton, with the Iowa Department of Corrections, said, "We're trying to be as transparent as possible because there are a lot of concerned constituents and family members across the state and frankly across the country for that very reason that these prison environments, when they're dealing with a pandemic like this, they can be quite dangerous for both the incarcerated and the staff- the virus doesn't know the difference. So we're trying to make it as safe as possible for both staff and incarcerated individuals."

Leaders explained they do have a safety protocol in place, but they are encouraging anyone who's not feeling well to stay home to avoid a potential outbreak.