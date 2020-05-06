From not having a middle seat on a plane, to wearing masks at the airport, changes are coming to the Des Moines Airport.

They're now seeing some growing numbers in traffic, and they're putting more emphasis on safety.

The number of travelers is down about 95 percent from last year. But numbers are starting to grow again, so the airport is putting in Plexiglas barriers.

They are also implementing deep cleaning protocols and social distancing measures, and all passengers are required to wear masks.

Also, instead of first class seats boarding first, the plane will load back to front.