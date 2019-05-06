Change of venue granted for trial in death of Iowa State golfer

The defense in a murder trial for the killing of an Iowa State golfer was granted a change of venue request today by a judge.

Collin Richards, 22 (Courtesy: Story County Jail)

The trial of Collin Richards, 22, was moved to Winneshiek County today after defense attorneys successfully argued that pre-trial coverage of the crime he stands accused of would have tainted the potential jury pool.

Richards faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena on September 17, 2018. She was playing a round of golf at an Ames golf course near the Iowa State Campus when she was stabbed to death. Arozamena was a stand-out golfer for the university's golf team.

Prosecutors fought to keep the trial in Story County, arguing that Richards hadn't shown coverage of the crime was prejudicial. The judge disagreed.

Richards' trial is set to begin September 10.