Chance for a white Christmas appears to be minimal

If you are dreaming of the picture-perfect Christmas setting as described in that classic song, you may have to wait for another year.

The days in and around Christmas are coming into clearer focus as we get closer to them, now being fully included in our 9-day forecast. The overall news isn't great for those wanting some snow on the ground when Santa arrives: a period of warm and dry weather leads up to December 25.

Our current forecast has highs reaching the 40s in many locations by Thursday, December 19, and staying in that range through Christmas Day. Highs on Sunday and Monday could reach the upper 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The normal high for that time of year is 29, and the normal low is 12. We'll be significantly above those readings for several days.

Mild Christmases have been relatively common lately. In Cedar Rapids, four of the last 10 years have featured highs above 40 degrees on December 25. Last year's high was 46.

The warmest Christmas on record for Cedar Rapids occurred in 1936, with a high of 58 degrees following a ridiculously warm low of 47.

Things, of course, could still change, as the holiday is still a week away. However, trends and computer model data are all pointing toward a green Christmas for 2019.