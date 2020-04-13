Central Iowa couple uses Zoom to get married during COVID-19 pandemic

One couple in central Iowa decided to hold their wedding virtually during the pandemic.

(WOI)

Annie Von Gillerm and Cole Mayer decided that despite not being formally engaged, now was the time they wanted to get married, WOI reports.

Cole planned a last-minute proposal involving Annie's children and made plans to hold the wedding over zoom that same day.

The couple said, the non-traditional wedding fit right into their lifestyle.

The couple had their friend act as an officiant for the ceremony.

They said they were able to have a few guests join via video as well.