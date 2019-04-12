Central Iowa mom surprises children following 10-month deployment to Afghanistan

Captain Keri Pender, of the Iowa National Guard, pulled a fast one on her three children Thursday in West Des Moines.

She surprised her three children at their schools following a ten-month deployment to Afghanistan.

Before she left the United States, Pender, who has served with the Iowa National Guard for eight years, told her kids Caleb, a sixth grader; Devin, an eighth grader; and Bailey, a tenth grader, that she was going to be deployed longer than expected.

On Thursday, Captain Pender surprised the three at their schools where emotional reunions played out in front of students and staff.

She said she anticipates her next deployment won't happen for a few years.