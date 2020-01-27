Central Iowa man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal June crash

Authorities have charged a man in connection with a June 2019 crash that resulted in the death of a Nevada woman.

Television station KCCI reports that Nathanial James Oberhokamp, 18, was charged with homicide by vehicle via reckless driving.

At around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, law enforcement officials responded to a report of a crash involving three vehicles and a horse on a county road north of Nevada. Oberhokamp, driving a pickup truck, allegedly rear-ended a Jeep being driven Nycole Henson, 27, of Nevada.

Henson was driving the Jeep behind a horse being transported, using hazard lights to indicate her slow movement. The Jeep was knocked into a cornfield by the impact of the collision with Oberhokamp's truck, which authorities allege was traveling at speeds up to 66 mph prior to the crash.

Henson was killed in the crash. Seven other people, including Oberhokamp, were hurt.

Oberhokamp was allegedly using an electronic communication device prior to the crash, which prosecutors said contributed to the incident and death.

Oberhokamp is being held in the Story County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 5.