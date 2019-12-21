Central Furniture Rescue celebrates first anniversary

A non-profit in Cedar Rapids helped 10 families transitioning out of homelessness on Saturday, by delivering furniture.

.Central Furniture Rescue started about a year ago.

Volunteers collect furniture and other household items and then provide those items to families in need.

The non-profit works with other nonprofits to connect with families struggling with homelessness.

"There was a time I was volunteering and we delivered a bed. And a little seven-year-old boy comes running up and hugs my leg and says 'Thank you for helping my mommy take care of us,'" Executive director Susan Johnston said.

Volunteers helped 215 households this year. They expect to serve even more families next year.

