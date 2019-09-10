Pella college drops tuition by $20k

A liberal arts college in Iowa announced it will drop its tuition by $20,000 starting in the fall of 2020.

According to WOI, Central College in Pella will drop its tuition from $38,600 to $18,600.

Room and board prices will stay the same.

“Central views it as our responsibility to help bring rationality to the price of a high-quality college education,” Central College President Mark Putnam told WOI. “Central’s new tuition and financial aid pricing is clearer and easier to understand. It’s an important commitment to our students, families, alumni and donors.”