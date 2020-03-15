Centers for Disease Control: 'No gatherings of 50 or more for 8 weeks'

Patrons sit outside a bar along the Venice Beach Boardwalk Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Los Angeles. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the nation's most populous state and urged seniors and people with chronic health conditions to isolate themselves at home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
CHICAGO (AP) — The CDC is recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more in US be canceled or postponed over next eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus is curtailing many elements of American life. Officials and businesses on Sunday took forceful measures to halt the virus's spread. Theme parks closed, Florida beaches shooed away spring breakers and governors in Ohio and Illinois ordered bars and restaurants shuttered.

New York City, New Jersey and elsewhere are considering similar measures. The nation's top infectious disease official said he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed, but it does not appear President Donald Trump would order that.

 