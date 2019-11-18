Center Point launches campaign for new fire station

The city of Center Point in Linn County started its fundraising campaign for a new fire station on Monday. The campaign follows a vote earlier in the month, when 80% of voters approved a bond to pay for part of the project.

The new station will replace the current one, which volunteers say is too small for the growing community. The current station dates back to the 1950's when the city's population was less than one thousand people. City leaders expect that population to have tripled to nearly three thousand in next year's census.

Center Point Fire Chief Doug Felton says the department needs more space for storage, accessibility to equipment and for training.

"We do have a small meeting room., that if we wanted to use it for training, we have to take down tables and chairs and things of that nature. With the new building, we'll have the set meeting room, with chairs and nice tables that we shouldn't have to take down. We'll also have the second story that we can use for training as well," said Felton.

The entire project costs about $2.8 million. Half of the cost is coming from the approved bond funding. The rest is expected from private donations and grants.

