Census Bureau looking to fill temporary jobs ahead of 2020 effort

Coralville is one of many cities across Iowa and the country hoping to see a population increase reflected in the 2020 census.

A sign advertises census job openings outside Coralville City Hall on Jan. 7, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)

In about two months, every household in the United States will receive an invitation to respond to the American Community Survey. The U.S. Census Bureau said completing the census is an easy process, with only a handful of questions on it.

A lot of real-world things depend on those answers at both the state and local levels. The federal government uses the census to allocate congressional districts, including how large a representation a state gets in the House of Representatives. The same holds true for determining state districts. The federal government also uses the census to figure out how to distribute billions of dollars in funding each year, including the Road Use Tax Fund in Iowa.

“For every citizen you have, each year out of the 10 years, you get money from the state for those citizens, and that goes to help you maintain your roads, and we all know how important that is,” Ellen Habel, Coralville's assistant city administrator, said.

The U.S. Census Bureau is also hiring up to half a million people in temporary, part-time jobs as census takers. These employees will go door to door to collect responses from households that didn’t respond earlier.

“They offer flexible hours, they pay on a weekly basis, and I understand in Johnson County, the pay is $21 an hour,” Habel said.

A recruiter from the Census Bureau will be available to talk with people interested in applying for one of these jobs at the Coralville Public Library every Friday in January and February from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.