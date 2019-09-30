CellSite Solutions to add more jobs with purchase of Hawkeye Downs

New ownership of a southwest Cedar Rapids entertainment venue could mean new jobs for the area.

The track at Hawkeye Downs, the sale of which to CellSite Solutions was announced on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

This weekend, the Cedar Rapids-based telecommunications company, CellSite Solutions, announced plans to buy Hawkeye Downs. The company's president and CEO, Carter Kramer, said the company needs to expand, and the property presented an opportunity.

Hawkeye Downs takes up 93 acres here in Cedar Rapids, and CellSite Solutions is a growing company. The staff said they need space as they acquire more oversized equipment. They also continue to gain more telecommunications clients each year.

There are plans to hire 15 to 20 more employees in the next two years.

The Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance says hiring is a challenge to area employers.

“We have a huge benefit from the talent pool here there's a lot of people that commit themselves to their jobs and careers,” Kramer said.

“I know that this company will be successful in getting new workers," Doug Neumann, Executive Director of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, said. "We also want to attract new workers and make sure high school students, college students, people who might be here on an internship that they recognize economic opportunity and quality of life in this area and hopefully decide to stay."

The purchase will cost CellSite Solutions $2.6 million. The Economic Alliance added it is happy CellSite Solutions decided to expand in town, rather than leave the area.

Racing and other scheduled events at Hawkeye Downs will continue. CellSite Solutions has plans to invest another $200,000 to improve aging facilities on the property.