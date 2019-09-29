CellSite Solutions enters agreement to purchase Hawkeye Downs

CellSite Solutions plans to purchase Hawkeye Down by the end of 2019 for more than $2.5 million.

The announcement was made at a press conference Sunday morning.

The agreement also includes at least $200,000 worth of repairs to the property.

CellSite Solutions will expand its business on the property and racing operations will remain.

All events at Hawkeye Downs will continue as scheduled. 2020 will mark the 95th racing season.

KCRG TV9 will have more details on the plans, and reactions, tonight at 5:30 and 10 p.m.