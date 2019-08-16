Cedar Valley Recovery Services closes all Methadone Clinic locations

A drug treatment program in eastern Iowa is closing its Methadone Clinic. Employees at Cedar Valley Recovery Services say Friday is the last day for all three Iowa locations.

An employee at the Cedar Falls location says they were notified by the Company's CEO on Wednesday that the clinics would be closing in 2 days.

Cedar Valley Recovery Services in Marion posted a sign on its door Friday afternoon, telling the public of the closure.

The Clinic has not said why they are closing, other than for financial reasons. Four employees work at each clinic in Cedar Falls, Marion, and Dubuque.

One worker says they are most worried about the patients and interrupting their treatment during the opioid crisis. Eric Anosnia is a Marion patient and was told by a counselor over the phone of the closure earlier in the week. He says it will be a huge loss for him and those who desperately need it.

"I think we need this place. I think it saved a lot of lives. It saved mine," said Anosnia. "I don't think anything can be any more necessary. I think this is almost like losing a hospital because this is where hospitals tell you to go."

Anosnia told us he and other patients at the Marion Clinic will go to another one near Kirkwood. Patients at the Cedar Falls one will go to Pathways Behavioral Services.

KCRG-TV9 reached out to the company's CEO earlier this week and Friday but did not get a response.