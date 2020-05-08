Cedar Valley Humane Society trying to keep up with increasing demand for pet food

The Cedar Valley Humane Society is hoping to spread awareness of their pet food pantry that is available for people struggling to feed their pets. The pantry has been available for just over a year. However, in the last two months, they have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people in need.

"Last year during March and April, we served 148 pets distributing about 1,100 pounds of pet food," said Programs Manager Hannah McFarlane. "This year, so far from mid-March to date, we've served 772 pets and distributed over 6,000 pounds of pet food."

On Friday, the Humane Society received over 3,000 pounds of pet food as a local donation from Theisen's. McFarlane says that at any other time that amount would last them months. Now, she’s expecting that amount won't last more than a week.

She hopes people who are struggling financially take advantage of what the pantry has to offer

“We had kind of found that people were using the resources they received at people food pantries to share with their pets, which is kind of taking away from the nutrition that the people needed as well as not providing the exact nutrition a pet may need," she said.

"We feel that that partnership {will} not only help the people and the pets but everyone in the community because they are able to provide to more individuals too,"

Food can be picked up anytime from noon until 4:00 p.m. each day of the week on an appointment basis. For more information, please visit the Humane Society's website, https://www.cvhumane.org.