The Cedar Valley Humane Society is working to remove dozens of cats from one of the worst hoarding situations it says it's ever seen.

The Cedar Valley Humane Society rescues more than 30 cats from home in Palo (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG)

Linn County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to a home on 98 Dale Lee Drive in Palo for a welfare check on two dependent adults living there with their mother.

When deputies got there, they found around 30 cats. Deputies say the woman voluntarily surrendered the cats.

Ashley Cole lives nearby, and said she's seen a lot of cats around, but assumed they were strays.

“There's just always cats running everywhere, running into my garage, running all over my yard, and through the streets,” said Cole.

Sheriff’s deputies determined the adults in the home are alright, but they did send a report to the health department.

The cats are being taken to the Cedar Valley Humane Society's shelter.

Since none of the animals were dead, no one is facing any charges.

