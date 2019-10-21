Cedar Valley Humane Society reports increase of cats in need of homes

The Cedar Valley Humane Society reports they have taken in an unusually large number of cats in recent weeks.

Cats up for adoption at the Cedar Valley Humane Society on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

As of Monday, the organization was caring for around 120 cats. That is 20 percent more cats than what the shelter normally handles.

Hannah McFarlane, programs manager at the shelter, said one reason for the high number of cats coming through their doors is because cats often have new litters this time of year.

In order to try and find the cats permanent homes, the shelter has launched a new program where people can name their own price for the adoption fee.

"We are running 'name your own price' adoption specials until the end of the month to hopefully get these guys into good homes and out of the shelter," McFarlane said.

Spring is another busy time for the shelter.

McFarlane says one way pet owners can help control the population of cats is by spaying and neutering their animals. All cats up for adoption at the Cedar Valley Humane Society have been spayed or neutered.