Cedar Valley Humane Society pushing to increase pet adoptions, need for donations

A local animal shelter says it's struggling to find forever homes for their animals.

A dog at the Cedar Valley Humane Society on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

The Cedar Valley Humane Society said it's changed operations to increase social distancing. Right now, the shelter is closed to the public, which has decreased foot traffic and increased the time it takes for an animal to find a home. The shelter said it wants to make sure people know they can still adopt.

"Now due to this COVID-19, it's taking even longer, so our goal is to try and get those animals adopted as soon as possible because we just want them to be happy in a forever home," Jennifer Lane, marketing director for the shelter, said. "It would be great if we didn't have to worry about animals that are just sad waiting in the kennels, but we're doing the best we can right now."

Adoptions are currently by appointment only. If people are interested in a dog or cat, fill out an application on their website and an appointment will be set up.

They are also asking for donations for their pet food pantry since many families are struggling to feed their animals right now.