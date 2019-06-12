Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity celebrates groundbreaking in Fairfax

Habitat for Humanity is known for changing lives. For four families, Wednesday was just the start. The Cedar Valley chapter covers all of Benton and Linn county, but Wednesday celebrated the groundbreaking of their first project in Fairfax.

“Being able to do this and provide opportunities for housing for families who may not necessarily want to live in the city, its great to come and partner, and everywhere we go, everyone is welcoming.” said Development director Patti Kunz.

While he admittedly didn't know a great deal about the inner-operations of Habitat for Humanity, Fairfax mayor Bernie Frieden was happy to welcome the new residents.

“It’s a positive show of growth in the community, whether your building a $500,000 house or building just a home for a small family, were glad to have them all here.” Frieden said.

Habitat will build four individual houses on the lot, with construction beginning at the end of June.