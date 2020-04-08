Cedar Valley Christian school moves forward with required classwork

Schools across Iowa have until Friday to decide how to teach students who are out for at least this month, but some private schools like Cedar Valley Christian have already started new required classwork.

“We decided right away that our families pay tuition and they expect to be educated." Jeffrey Pospisil, principal at the school, said.

Few Iowa public schools have been able to implement required lesson plans because they would first need to provide internet, computers, and any other equipment students might not have at home.

As a private school and with a much smaller enrollment, CVC was able to take these steps much faster. According to Pospisil, the first few weeks of online learning have gone very well.

“We saw this as a real opportunity to serve our families and to try to keep something as normal as possible when everything else is not normal," Pospisil said.

Students at Cedar Valley Christian schools also echo the same positivity shown by their principal.

“I’m glad that we’re doing this because, a lot of them were saying we might have to do school in the summer or something like that they’re not really sure so I’m really grateful that we will still have our summer,” Sydney Crittenden, a student at CVC, said.

“I think at first for me, personally, I was more just kind of like, oh dang it. I wanted this to be an extended spring break­­, but now that it's kind of happening I realize why they did it, and I’m grateful that I’m not very bored," Micaiah Davidson, another student, said.