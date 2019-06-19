Cedar Ridge Distillery partnering with Slipknot to create whiskey

A local distillery is partnering with the Des Moines heavy-metal band, Slipknot, to launch two new varieties of whiskey.

Number Nine Iowa whiskey is a blend of bourbon and rye whiskey. One variety is 90 proof, and the other is a 99 proof reserve. The whiskey uses Iowa-based corn ingredients. Cedar Ridge Distillery and Slipknot have been working on the product for almost two years. The distillery's owner says it was the Iowa connection that led to the partnership.

"They're a hardworking Iowa band with a huge international following. They wanted an authentic whiskey. If they were gonna have their own whiskey, they wanted it to be authentic, and they really wanted an Iowa based product," Jeff Quint, Cedar Ridge Distillery owner, said.

The national release of the whiskey will be August 10th, the same day Slipknot will be headlining at the Iowa State Fair.