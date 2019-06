A man in a work release program in Linn County failed to return to his residential center, officials said Wednesday.

Adam Paul Stoddard, 38, did not return to the Gerald R. Hinzman Residential Center, located at 1051 29th Ave SW. He was scheduled to report back on Tuesday night.

Stoddard is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 191 pounds.

Persons with information about Stoddard's whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.