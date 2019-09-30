Cedar Rapids woman urges lawmakers to end "Widows Tax"

Across the country, spouses of fallen military veterans are urging Congress to take action. They say they're losing out on thousands of dollars a year that they say they deserve.

A portrait of Eddie Walls (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

It's known as the "Widows Tax." It deals with how survivor benefits are paid out from the federal government after a veteran dies.

Adrienne Walls moved to Cedar Rapids in the 1990s, after her husband died. She believes she should have access to $10,000 a year because of what her husband sacrificed.

"We got married September, 7th, 1981," Walls said.

Adrienne and Eddie Walls spent 20 years as husband and wife. Eddie made a career in the U.S. Air Force.

"He was a quality control person on the flight line and his rank was Master Sergeant when he retired," Walls said.

He did two tours in the Vietnam War. Years later, Adrienne said doctors would diagnose him with cancer as a result of exposure to Agent Orange.

“I've been a widow for 18 years," Walls said.

Eddie wanted his wife to be comfortable financially. So, he paid into the Department of Defense's Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP), which is similar to a life insurance policy.

"He paid a premium into this every month so I would have this benefit," Walls said.

Since Eddie died to due to a service-related injury, Adrienne thought she would have access to other money through the Veterans Administration, called the Dependency and Indemnity Compensation Fund. But current law doesn't allow that. For every dollar a widow takes from one program, a dollar is taken out from a second fund.

"So if you get more from the VA than you do from SBP, you end up with nothing, nothing, and that's what happened to me," Walls said.

There is current legislation in both the U.S. House and Senate that aims to reverse that and has bipartisan support.

Critics, however, cite the cost of the program. Financial experts say the change would cost the federal government more than $5 billion over the next 10 years.

For many widows, like Walls, they argue they're not getting what was promised. That's in addition to no longer having a life-partner.

"It's not like I haven't worked all my life to get what I got," Walls said. "I'm still working and I like to work, and that's not the point. He should still be alive."

In Iowa, both Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst support the legislation. It could be up for a vote by the end of this fall.