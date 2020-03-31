Cedar Rapids woman shows up to hospital following report of shots fired, police say

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it's investigating a report of shots fired on the southeast side.

It happened just before 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 4th Avenue and 18th Street SE. When officers got to the scene, they found a vehicle has been hit in the 1700 block of 4th Avenue SE.

While officers were on a scene, a 23-year-old woman reportedly walked into the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower body, police said. She had been dropped off to the hospital in a private vehicle.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department.