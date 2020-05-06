Cedar Rapids woman, shot in her apartment, now facing eviction

Keonna Smith was in her Cedar Rapids apartment, located at 1610 30th Street NW, on May 1 with her friend when they both were shot.

Keonna Smith, sitting background right, in front of her apartment building with a memorial to her friend, Asia Grice, in the foreground. Both Smith and Grice were shot on Friday, May 1, 2020, with Grice killed in the incident. Smith is now facing eviction for what her landlord says is the "clear and present danger" she poses to neighbors. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Police said her friend's boyfriend shot them both, killing her friend, who was pregnant. That friend's name was Asia Grice.

Police have arrested Johnnie Osborne IV, 26. He's facing charges including first-degree murder, non-consensual termination of pregnancy, and attempted murder.

On Wednesday, family members started cleaning Smith's apartment after the shooting.

"I heard a loud pop and that kind of woke me up out of my sleep, but not completely,” Smith said. “I started hearing rushing towards my room and then my door just pretty much slammed open. That's what makes me jump up and then just that's when the bullets start coming.”

The shooter then left the apartment complex and left Smith to struggle to find help. She was shot in the head and arm. That's when she saw her best friend, Grice, unresponsive.

“She was spunky, outgoing, fun, so loving, and very caring,” Smith said.

Smith underwent surgery to have the bullet in her skull taken out and that's when she found out about an eviction letter from Eagle Property Management.

“Who does that, and then tries to downplay my situation to make it seem like I'm less of a victim,” Smith said.

The eviction letter states that Smith is a "Clear and Present Danger" to other tenants in her building. We reached out to the property management company who declined to comment.

While evictions for people unable to pay rent are on hold by order of Gov. Kim Reynolds during the ongoing public health emergency, the Linn County Sheriff's Office says a judge will have to make a ruling.

“Somebody who is shot in the head and survives is going to get kicked out of their apartment, I don't see too many judges being too sympathetic to be the landlord,” Sara Riley, an attorney at Tom Riley Law Firm, said.

Riley said the clear and present danger law is going to be hard to prove in court and points to the Violence Against Women Act, which helps women who have been attacked.

"It was a domestic violence act in her apartment, and she was also injured,” Riley said. “I think under the Violence Against Women Act, I think a judge would say, yeah, it applies when you can't kick her out.”

Riley says success on that legal theory isn't guaranteed; it's more of an extra leg to stand on.

What has been the most helpful for Smith through this traumatic time is the overwhelming support from the people around her.

“From my family and friends to her family and friends, it's incredible,” Smith said. “They actually lost a daughter, a sister, aunt, and a cousin; I'm still here and they're beyond supportive.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Smith raise money for a down payment on another apartment.