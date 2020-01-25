Cedar Rapids woman receives surprise gift

One woman in eastern Iowa didn't mind the gray skies and cooler temperatures this weekend.

Elizabeth Kacere got to take a sleigh ride in a horse-drawn carriage. She said she's wanted to do this since she was a child.

So the place that she lives, Garnett Place Retirement Community, teamed up with Blue Moon Carriage in Central City to make this happen.

"I couldn't believe it, I didn't think it was real because I love it so much. I've always wanted to do this, so it's a chance of a lifetime," she said.

Kacere has volunteered in the Cedar Rapids community for more than 40 years. In 2013 she was named Iowa's Outstanding Senior Volunteer.

Staff said the event is one way to say "thank you" for all her work.