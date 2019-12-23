Cedar Rapids woman going to federal prison for selling meth

A Cedar Rapids woman will spend most of the next decade in federal prison for selling meth.

Dana Lee Clatt, 38, was sentenced on Friday to 117 months and 26 days in federal prison after being convicted of distributing methamphetamine.

Court records show Clatt admitted to receiving more than five kilograms of “ice” methamphetamine from sources for further distribution.

Court officials say Clatt admitted selling methamphetamine four times in Cedar Rapids in February 2017 during her plea.

Clatt must also serve a five-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.