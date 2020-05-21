Cedar Rapids woman arrested for operating while intoxicated with two children in the backseat

A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested for operating while intoxicated and two counts of child endangerment.

Police say Marquitta Lacrystal Saffo, 23, was driving a Nissan Murano while under the influence. They found the vehicle in the 1500 block of Hollywood Boulevard SW in a daycare parking lot.

Police say they found a one-year-old and a 4-year-old in the backseat of the vehicle. The four-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.

Saffo was placed under arrest after police conducted a field sobriety test that indicated she was under the influence of alcohol.

