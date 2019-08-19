Cedar Rapids woman arrested for trying to enter home during fire

A Cedar Rapids woman is facing charges after she tried to run back into a home while firefighters worked to put out a fire.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to 1522 D Avenue NE after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the home.

Crews found a woman outside the home and two dogs unharmed.

Firefighters said they found a small cooking fire, but it did not damage the home. Smoke had to be ventilated.

According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, police arrested Kari Kutcher for trying to go into the home during the incident after authorities told her to stay outside.

An arraignment list shows Kutcher faces a charge for public intoxication. A picture for Kutcher was not immediately available.