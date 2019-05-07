Cedar Rapids woman accused of OWI while on parole for killing cab driver

A Cedar Rapids woman on parole for killing a cab driver in a 2009 crash, has been arrested for driving drunk.

Connie Jo Gates, 46, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on August 13, 2009, for homicide by vehicle while under the influence of drugs, homicide by vehicle while attempting to elude, operating a vehicle without owner's consent and possession of a controlled substance.

The conviction stemmed from a March 2009 crash in which Gates crashed into a cab driven by Richard Dankert. Police said Gates was driving up to 100 m.p.h. on I-380 before exiting onto Wilson Ave. SW and slamming into Dankert's cab.

A criminal complaint filed on Monday says Gates was pulled over on Sunday at 1026 A Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids. Records say witnesses observed Gates falling out of her vehicle before driving off.

Police say a breath sample taken from Gates registered a .200% Blood Alcohol Concentration.

Gates is being held in the Linn County Jail pending a parole hearing.

Gates has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 16.