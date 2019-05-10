Cedar Rapids trucking company raises $10k to benefit cancer patients

The employees of a Cedar Rapids trucking company have raised money to help fight cancer.

The workers at West Side Transport used a trailer named "Convoy for a Cure" to collect $10,000. They'll be donating the money to the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge in Iowa City.

The lodge says donations like this have a tremendous impact.

"Our cancer patients stay for free at the lodge. We are 100 percent donation reliant. So I mean, that's how we keep our doors open," said Quinn Hackert.

Hackert said many patients would not be able to afford treatment without the services at the lodge.

The donation from West Side Transport will help the lodge house a couple of families who are going through treatment.