Cedar Rapids traffic stop leads to arrest of Tennessee man

A traffic stop in downtown Cedar Rapids on Friday night resulted in the arrest of a Tennessee man on federal warrants.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Torrance T. Brown of Chattanooga, Tennessee in the 200 block of 2nd Ave. SE at around 7:48 p.m. Friday night.

Police say Brown was asked several times to get out of his vehicle but refused and continued to refuse after warning they would release a K9 into the vehicle.

Brown was eventually apprehended with assistance from the K9.

Brown was arrested on federal warrants for heroin distribution and a local charge of interference with official acts.

Brown was taken to the hospital for treatment of the dog bite and then taken to the Linn County Jail.

While a video of the arrest circulating on social media suggests officers tasered Brown, the Cedar Rapids Police Department says officers did not use a taser while apprehending Brown.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has been notified of Brown's arrest.