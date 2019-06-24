Cedar Rapids traffic cameras issue over 7,000 warnings since June 1

Traffic cameras in Cedar Rapids have issued several thousand warnings to drivers ahead of the resumption of ticketing, officials said today.

Automatic traffic cameras on an overhead sign structure along Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids on May 13, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

Cedar Rapids Police officials said that 7,340 warnings had been issued at all red light and speed camera locations in the city through 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24. The city started issuing the warnings on June 1, after city councilors voted to resume the enforcement program.

Tickets will be issued from violations at camera locations starting on Monday, July 1. Legal challenges ended ticketing in 2017.