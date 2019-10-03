Cedar Rapids traffic cameras hand out 26,424 citations in first month

Cedar Rapids traffic cameras issued more than 26,000 citations in the first month since the city resumed its enforcement program on July first.

Automatic traffic cameras on an overhead sign structure along Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids on May 13, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

The city issued 26,103 citations for speeding alone and 321 for running a red light at monitored intersections.

Each speeding citation is a minimum of $75, with $55 going to the city. That means the cameras generated close to $1.5 million in revenue. The Cedar Rapids Police Department planned to use traffic camera revenue to hire additional officers, in a plan laid out to the city council requesting to restart the traffic enforcement program.

The data also suggests a warning period in June had an impact on driving habits. The city registered 84,700 events of speeding or running a red light in June, 35,957 at the northbound I-380 cameras at J-Avenue NE alone. That dropped significantly to the 26,424 citations issued in July.

The mobile speed camera, based in a white Chevy Malibu that can be parked around town, only issued one citation in July.

The city had stopped issuing citations from its traffic cameras in April 2017, amid legal challenges and threats of legislative limits. Those questions have since been resolved.

According to city data, the crash rate while cameras have been active is considerably lower than with the cameras off. The city averaged 3.22 crashes and 0.84 injury-crashes per month in the sections of 380 and intersections with camera enforcement. Those same areas saw an average of 6.54 crashes and 1.35 crashes a month without the cameras.