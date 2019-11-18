Cedar Rapids town hall encourages open conversation about suicide

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Iowans age 15 to 34, and reports of teen suicide have gone up by 200% since the 1960s, according to the crisis intervention and prevention organization Foundation 2.

Project Safe hosted a town hall on suicide prevention and mental health in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 18, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

On Monday night, Foundation 2 and more than a dozen other groups guided parents on strategies for suicide prevention and handling mental health challenges at a town hall in Cedar Rapids hosted by the nonprofit Project SAFE.

During the discussion, Project SAFE’s founder and president, Mike Farr, advised parents to be real with kids and said that talking about suicide was not going to make their children suicidal.

He and others said that keeping open lines of communication between parents and kids means listening, even if what they have to say is difficult or reveals they’re hurting.

Dr. Allyson Wheaton, a Cedar Rapids psychiatrist, told the audience that she believes people of all ages are having a harder time with these conversations as social media becomes more and more popular. However, she added that she sees younger generations are better at opening up about their struggles than older ones.

Families in attendance Monday said they were glad to learn what resources are available to them and to hear the stories of people who have overcome similar challenges.

“I have anxiety. I also have depression, and I have very big feelings,” said Stacy Sullivan, an eighth-grader at Franklin Middle School.

"So I'm hoping just by hearing people ask questions and seeing all the other people, that it'll help her realize that it's not just her,” Emily, Stacy’s mom, added.

The town hall was the third one hosted by Project SAFE, which aims to prevent suicide. Farr founded the organization after he lost his own son to suicide two years ago and said he wasn’t aware at the time of the ways as a parent that he might have been able to help his son.

“We'd like to get the stigma away from the word 'depression' and have people be able to talk about it openly. I think that's the best way to be able to help the word depression and help people that have depression is when we talk about what's bothering them,” Farr said.

Former Hawkeye football player Matt VandeBerg also spoke about reaching out to friends and listening to their struggles. He says there is always a silver lining people can find during tough times, but sometimes they need help to see it.

For anyone who might have thoughts of suicide, there is help available. Foundation 2 has a crisis line at 319-362-2174.